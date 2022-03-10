No. 20 Women’s Golf Preps for Clover Cup

MESA, Ariz. – The No. 20 Texas A&M women’s golf team sets out for its second spring tournament of the season participating in the 2022 Clover Cup, March 11-13, at the par-72, 6,184-yard Longbow Golf Club.

“We are very excited to compete against this field and get some more reps in desert environments,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The lineup we are bringing won the Desert Match Play event that earlier this spring, so I am excited to see how they use that experience this weekend. We were able to look back at some of our mistakes from a couple weeks ago, and I feel we are in a good place to have a great showing.”

The Lineup

The Aggie lineup features Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Amber Park, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter. Fernández García-Poggio and Cernousek are ranked No. 6 and No. 10 on the International Palmer Cup Rankings, respectively. This lineup helped lead the Aggies to victory at the Desert Match Play on Jan. 22 by defeating No. 13 USC and No. 19 Baylor.

Last Time Out

The Maroon & White finished fifth at the ICON on Feb. 22, the team’s fourth top-five finish under first-year head coach Chadwell. Jennie Park posted a career-best 54-hole score of 209 (71-70-68) and locked in the first top-10 finish of her Aggie career, tying for sixth.

The Tournament

The three-day tournament begins on Friday with the first 18 holes beginning at 10:40 a.m. CT. Joining A&M is Cincinnati, Clemson, Colorado State, East Tennessee State, FAU, FIU, Georgia, Kansas State, Kentucky, LSU, Mercer, New Mexico, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and TCU. Live stats can be followed here.

