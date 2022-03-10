Advertisement

Queen Theatre to open next week after major renovations

Updates include leather reclining seats, full service kitchen and bar and more.
The Queen Theatre
The Queen Theatre(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Queen Theatre went through a major makeover and the iconic building in Downtown Bryan will now feature amenities that will enhance your movie-watching experience including reclining leather seats, lounge areas, state-of-the-art display and sound systems and even a full-service kitchen and bar.

Shoutout to The Queen Theatre for giving me a sneak peek of their new upgrades! See more tonight at 6 on KBTX Media

Posted by Conner Beene KBTX on Thursday, March 10, 2022

The Queen Theatre has been a vital part of Downtown Bryan for many years after it became a fully operational theater in 1939. The Downtown Bryan Association bought the Queen in 2010 and began to revive the building. It then reopened in 2018 as a single-screen film house and performance venue.

Mark Schulman owns Entertainment Property Management Consulting which is managing The Queen for the City of Bryan. He says this is a full-circle moment for him because his grandmother originally built and opened the venue in 1939.

“We’re excited about being engaged to help and bring this back to life,” said Schulman.

Shelia Walker, the Queen Theatre Sales manager is excited to introduce the venue to a new generation of people.

“I think the revitalization of Downtown Bryan just needed, it needed a venue like this and we rose to the occasion and it’s kind of a diamond in the crown of Downtown Bryan,” said Walker.

The Queen Theatre will be open to the public on March 17 and will be showing a screening of “The Batman.” You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child chants, "God made trans kids! God loves trans kids!" with the crowd during a protest at...
Parents of a trans child who reached out to Attorney General Ken Paxton over dinner are now under investigation for child abuse
College Station man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into apartment complex
Taylors memory survives through the gift of five organs that are helping multiple people have...
Aggie family creates program to support grieving organ donor families
Texas A&M System Chancellor orders system CEOs to sever ties with Russian entities
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Nearly 100 people gather at Bryan Church to pray for Ukraine.
Brazos Valley unifies as war in Ukraine continues
Nationwide average for a gallon of gas now exceeds $4 a gallon, highest price since 2008.
Higher gas prices affecting profits for Brazos Valley rideshare drivers
The defense is still making their case.
Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for killing DPS Trooper
Rhian Murphy
An Aggie Equestrian defies the odds to compete in her final season