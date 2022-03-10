Queen Theatre to open next week after major renovations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Queen Theatre went through a major makeover and the iconic building in Downtown Bryan will now feature amenities that will enhance your movie-watching experience including reclining leather seats, lounge areas, state-of-the-art display and sound systems and even a full-service kitchen and bar.

The Queen Theatre has been a vital part of Downtown Bryan for many years after it became a fully operational theater in 1939. The Downtown Bryan Association bought the Queen in 2010 and began to revive the building. It then reopened in 2018 as a single-screen film house and performance venue.

Mark Schulman owns Entertainment Property Management Consulting which is managing The Queen for the City of Bryan. He says this is a full-circle moment for him because his grandmother originally built and opened the venue in 1939.

“We’re excited about being engaged to help and bring this back to life,” said Schulman.

Shelia Walker, the Queen Theatre Sales manager is excited to introduce the venue to a new generation of people.

“I think the revitalization of Downtown Bryan just needed, it needed a venue like this and we rose to the occasion and it’s kind of a diamond in the crown of Downtown Bryan,” said Walker.

The Queen Theatre will be open to the public on March 17 and will be showing a screening of “The Batman.” You can purchase tickets here.

