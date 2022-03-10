Rudder Rangers post 5-3 comeback win over College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder baseball team had a 5-3 come from behind win over College Station Wednesday night at Cougar Field.

Austin Waskow picked up the win and Austin Carpio got the save.

Brady Bell had an RBI single.

College Station loaded the bases in the sixth, but Chris Willis got out of inning with an 6-3 double play to end the threat. ending the cougars threat with the bases loaded.

Rudder will now head to Lufkin to particpate in the Lufkin Tournament starting Thursday.

