Advertisement

Rudder Rangers post 5-3 comeback win over College Station

(KBTX)
By Chase Sanford / Rudder Ranger Baseball
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder baseball team had a 5-3 come from behind win over College Station Wednesday night at Cougar Field.

Austin Waskow picked up the win and Austin Carpio got the save.

Brady Bell had an RBI single.

College Station loaded the bases in the sixth, but Chris Willis got out of inning with an 6-3 double play to end the threat. ending the cougars threat with the bases loaded.

Rudder will now head to Lufkin to particpate in the Lufkin Tournament starting Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into apartment complex
Pepe's Mexican Cafe Owner Kip Martin posted a sign on the restaurant's door Sunday telling...
Worker shortages continue to cause problems for some BCS businesses
The U.S. has seen its largest seven day increase in gas prices ever, according to Gas Buddy.
Texas A&M University professor discusses rising gas prices
Syla, Tim and Saylor Smith
Bryan woman shares heartache of losing husband in mass shooting, joy in giving birth to their ‘miracle’ daughter
The trial entered day 4.
Dabrett Black takes stand in own defense as capital murder trial enters day 7

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M men’s tennis falls 4-3 to No. 15 Texas
Aggies take down Texas State, 4-1
Calvert Trojan head basketball coach Michael Thomas
Calvert to take on Graford in 1A state semifinals
Aggies open SEC Tournament play against Florida
Aggies open SEC Tournament play against Florida