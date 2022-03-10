Advertisement

Special service for Ukraine to bring BCS faith denominations together

Rev. Daryl Hay said anyone is welcome.
Rev. Daryl Hay said anyone is welcome.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pastors from around Bryan and College Station will be hosting a prayer service together on Thursday. This will be dedicated to the people of Ukraine as their land continues to be attacked.

The service will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Bryan. This service will include multiple speakers and anyone is welcome to attend.

“Pastors from different denominations will be present and we will offer prayer, there will be singing, as well as readings from the Bible,” Rev. Daryl Hay, St. Andrews Episcopal Church Rector, said. “One thing we can do as people of faith is gather in peace and unity and show the peace and unity that God intends for all people.”

The church is located at 217 W 26 Street in Bryan.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into apartment complex
Pepe's Mexican Cafe Owner Kip Martin posted a sign on the restaurant's door Sunday telling...
Worker shortages continue to cause problems for some BCS businesses
The U.S. has seen its largest seven day increase in gas prices ever, according to Gas Buddy.
Texas A&M University professor discusses rising gas prices
Syla, Tim and Saylor Smith
Bryan woman shares heartache of losing husband in mass shooting, joy in giving birth to their ‘miracle’ daughter
The trial entered day 4.
Dabrett Black takes stand in own defense as capital murder trial enters day 7

Latest News

The Brazos County Health District reported COVID-19 deaths are being seen mostly from those 65...
Lag between State, Brazos County Health District COVID-19 reporting
Taylors memory survives through the gift of five organs that are helping multiple people have...
Aggie family creates program to support grieving organ donor families
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on March 9, 2022.
Defense rests in capital murder trial of slain DPS trooper