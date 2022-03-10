Special service for Ukraine to bring BCS faith denominations together

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pastors from around Bryan and College Station will be hosting a prayer service together on Thursday. This will be dedicated to the people of Ukraine as their land continues to be attacked.

The service will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Bryan. This service will include multiple speakers and anyone is welcome to attend.

“Pastors from different denominations will be present and we will offer prayer, there will be singing, as well as readings from the Bible,” Rev. Daryl Hay, St. Andrews Episcopal Church Rector, said. “One thing we can do as people of faith is gather in peace and unity and show the peace and unity that God intends for all people.”

The church is located at 217 W 26 Street in Bryan.

