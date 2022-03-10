Texas A&M men’s tennis falls 4-3 to No. 15 Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team (9-6) fell 4-3 to No. 15 Texas (8-6) Wednesday evening at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies opened the match capturing a thrilling doubles point in front of a raucous crowd, claiming wins on courts one and two to deliver the 1-0 advantage. A&M’s Matthis Ross and Stefan Storch delivered a routine 6-3 victory over Richard Ciamarra and Siem Woldeab before the point was clinched by Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor topped Micah Braswell and Chih Chi Huang, 7-5, on the top court.

A host of tightly contested singles matches saw five of six courts go to a decisive third set. Texas rattled off wins on courts one through four to secure the team match. Woldeab tripped up A&M’s Guido Marson 6-4, 6-4 followed by Eliot Spizzirri’s 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win on court three over Ross to give the visitor’s a 2-1 advantage. No. 38 Braswell edged past Schachter 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 on court one and then the match was clinched on court two by No. 32 Ciamarra winning 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 over No. 98 Raphael Perot.

A&M picked up singles wins on court five and six to wrap up play. Freshman Giulio Perego topped Huang 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 followed by Luke Casper’s 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Evin McDonald.

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue their 11-match home stand with a double header Friday beginning with a 10 a.m. (CT) match against Vanderbilt before taking on Lamar at 2 p.m. Friday’s match times were shifted due to inclement weather in the forecast.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

POST MATCH QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…

“The momentum we carried into singles was really good, but we are still learning as a team. I do not think we are doing a good job in the early part of the second sets. We are giving them an opportunity to steal the momentum from us and an experienced team like Texas will do that. Once they got their foot in the door that that changed the match quite a bit. Having said that, we still had a chance to win. There is a fine margin and our guys just did not win those important moments.”

RESULTS

Texas vs Texas A&M

3/9/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

#15 Texas 4, Texas A&M 3

Singles competition

1. #38 Micah Braswell (TEX) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

2. #32 Richard Ciamarra (TEX) def. #98 Raphael Perot (TAMU) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

3. Eliot Spizzirri (TEX) def. Matthis Ross (TAMU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

4. Siem Woldeab (TEX) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

5. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Chih Chi Huang (TEX) 7-5, 4-6, 7-5

6. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Evin McDonald (TEX) 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Micah Braswell/Chih Chi Huang (TEX) 7-5

2. Matthis Ross/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Richard Ciamarra/Siem Woldeab (TEX) 6-3

3. Giulio Perego/Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. Eliot Spizzirri/Evin McDonald (TEX) 6-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

Texas 8-6; National ranking #15

Texas A&M 9-6

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (4,3,1,2,5,6)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.