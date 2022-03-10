Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Ready to Take On Vanderbilt and Lamar

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to oppose Vanderbilt and Lamar Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (9-6, 1-0) and Commodores (9-2, 1-1) will square off at 10 a.m. (CT) before a match up with the Cardinals (8-3) at 2 p.m. (CT).

“After a very emotional match last night with Texas, we are going to see just how tough our team is,” head coach Steve Denton said. “In less than ideal weather conditions and a team coming in here very confident like Vanderbilt, it will be a real test of what we are made of as a team. I think we are in for another very competitive SEC match.”

The Aggies split a pair matches Wednesday at the Mitchell Tennis Center, topping UT-Arlington 7-0 before dropping a 4-3 match to No. 15 Texas. Against the Longhorns, five-of-six singles matches went to a decisive third set as the Aggies claimed a spirited doubles point and the freshman duo of Giulio Perego and Luke Casper earned singles victories.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Raphael Perot has won six of his last eight matches to move to No. 98 in the singles rankings. The sophomore moved to 3-2 against ranked foes this season with a win over then-No. 38 Alexandre Rotsaert of No. 8 Stanford at the ITA Indoor Team Championships.

Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 46 this week after posting a win against Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak of Texas Tech. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

PROMOTIONS

CHASING HISTORY

Head coach Steve Denton is on the precipice of breaking the all-time wins record for Texas A&M men’s tennis. In his 16th season leading the Aggie program, Denton has accumulated 316 wins and needs three victories to pass Texas A&M Hall of Famer David Kent on the all-time ledger.

SCOUTING VANDY The Commodores travel to the Brazos Valley winners of two straight, besting No. 19 Northwestern in Nashville Wednesday evening and defeating Arkansas last Sunday in Fayetteville. Vanderbilt dropped their conference opener to No. 22 Georgia last Friday.

No. 39 George Harwell has posted a 4-4 record on the top court this spring, while Joubert Klopper paces the squad with a 19-6 overall record and a 7-3 mark in dual matches. In doubles, No. 76 Michael Ross and Siim Troost have posted a 6-2 mark since January including a 2-2 mark against ranked foes.

SCOUTING LAMAR Lamar is currently riding a seven-match win streak, dating back to Feb. 6. Last Saturday the Cardinals topped Nicholls 6-1 in Beaumont powered the doubles point and singles wins by Daniel Sancho Arbizu, Juan Jose Rodriguez, Filippo Salsini, Martin Garcia-Ripoll and Brandon Do. Garcia-Ripoll leads the team with a 9-1 singles mark and a 7-2 doubles record alongside Joshua Taylor.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club.

Friday’s matches will be streamed on 12thman.com via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Additionally, live scoring for the Vanderbilt match will be available here and here for Lamar.

Cracked Racquets continues their Redzone Broadcast coverage of SEC tennis Fridya, fans can listen to Alex Gruskin on the call of Vanderbilt here. The broadcast will bounce around to the most interesting matchups and crucial points at each SEC venue.

For any additional questions and more information on the amenities at the Mitchell Tennis Center, click the link here to be redirected to the Tennis Game day Central page.

PARKING

Parking for Friday’s match will be available to fans for $5 in Lot 100D and Lot 100E. Parking payment kiosks are located near the entrance to the Mitchell Tennis Center in Lot 100D. Disabled parking is available in each lot. Fans and current students with an active Texas A&M parking permit are allowed free admission into both lots.

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue their 11-match home stand with a double header on Sunday, March 13, against Mississippi State and Abilene Christian at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. (CT), respectively.

