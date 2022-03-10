Treat of the Day: Blinn-Brenham Theatre Arts program awarded for play

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program, who received a superior rating for their production of “Golden Boy” at the Texas Community College Speech and Theatre Association Play Festival.

Twenty students also won individual awards for their work on and off the stage, including Josiah Fernandez (Mr. Bonaparte) and Mikijah Gaines (Driscoll), who received Outstanding Performance Awards (Professors’ Choice).

To learn more about Blinn’s Theatre Arts Program, visit www.blinn.edu/theatre.

