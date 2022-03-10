Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Blinn-Brenham Theatre Arts program awarded for play

treat of the day
treat of the day
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program, who received a superior rating for their production of “Golden Boy” at the Texas Community College Speech and Theatre Association Play Festival.

Twenty students also won individual awards for their work on and off the stage, including Josiah Fernandez (Mr. Bonaparte) and Mikijah Gaines (Driscoll), who received Outstanding Performance Awards (Professors’ Choice).

To learn more about Blinn’s Theatre Arts Program, visit www.blinn.edu/theatre.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into apartment complex
Pepe's Mexican Cafe Owner Kip Martin posted a sign on the restaurant's door Sunday telling...
Worker shortages continue to cause problems for some BCS businesses
The U.S. has seen its largest seven day increase in gas prices ever, according to Gas Buddy.
Texas A&M University professor discusses rising gas prices
Syla, Tim and Saylor Smith
Bryan woman shares heartache of losing husband in mass shooting, joy in giving birth to their ‘miracle’ daughter
The trial entered day 4.
Dabrett Black takes stand in own defense as capital murder trial enters day 7

Latest News

treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley Boy Scout promoted to Eagle Scout
treat of the day
Treat of the Day: At AMCHS 10% of the seniors recognized by National Merit Scholarship Corporation
Treat of the day
Treat of the Day: CSISD artists to be showcased in state museum
Treat of the Day
Treat of the Day: College Station Noon Lions Club raised $20,000