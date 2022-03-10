What Washington is doing to help Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - Horrific headlines continue to come out of the war in Ukraine, including news that today Russia hit a maternity hospital.

Greta Van Susteren, KBTX’s Chief National Political Analyst, joined First News at Four to discuss what Washington is doing to continue helping Ukraine.

The House finalized a bill that’s going to help put more than $13 billion towards the crisis. It’s going to be put towards military help, humanitarian aid, and to help crackdown on the Russian economy.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has traveled to Eastern Europe. She’s going to meet with the Prime Minister of Poland as well as their President.

While the Vice President is there to show her support, according to Van Susteren the U.S. feels “sideswiped by the fact that yesterday it was announced that Poland wanted to transfer all of their Soviet-era fighter jets to Germany to the U.S. airbase. They wanted the U.S. then to deliver them to Ukraine.”

The U.S. does not want to get involved though as Putin could construe this as NATO getting involved in the conflict.

