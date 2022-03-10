Advertisement

What Washington is doing to help Ukraine

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - Horrific headlines continue to come out of the war in Ukraine, including news that today Russia hit a maternity hospital.

Greta Van Susteren, KBTX’s Chief National Political Analyst, joined First News at Four to discuss what Washington is doing to continue helping Ukraine.

The House finalized a bill that’s going to help put more than $13 billion towards the crisis. It’s going to be put towards military help, humanitarian aid, and to help crackdown on the Russian economy.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has traveled to Eastern Europe. She’s going to meet with the Prime Minister of Poland as well as their President.

While the Vice President is there to show her support, according to Van Susteren the U.S. feels “sideswiped by the fact that yesterday it was announced that Poland wanted to transfer all of their Soviet-era fighter jets to Germany to the U.S. airbase. They wanted the U.S. then to deliver them to Ukraine.”

The U.S. does not want to get involved though as Putin could construe this as NATO getting involved in the conflict.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into apartment complex
Pepe's Mexican Cafe Owner Kip Martin posted a sign on the restaurant's door Sunday telling...
Worker shortages continue to cause problems for some BCS businesses
The U.S. has seen its largest seven day increase in gas prices ever, according to Gas Buddy.
Texas A&M University professor discusses rising gas prices
Syla, Tim and Saylor Smith
Bryan woman shares heartache of losing husband in mass shooting, joy in giving birth to their ‘miracle’ daughter
The trial entered day 4.
Dabrett Black takes stand in own defense as capital murder trial enters day 7

Latest News

focus at four
With the ban on Russian oil, expect gas prices to climb even higher says economics expert
Beto O'Rourke addresses the crowd at West Church Market in College Station.
Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke talks with supporters in Aggieland
Building hit by Russian missile in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Bush School set to host a talk by former ambassador to Ukraine
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and George P. Bush at their election night watch parties on...
George P. Bush, Ken Paxton prepare for a bitter primary runoff battle for Texas attorney general