WIND ADVISORY issued ahead of Friday’s blustery, winter wind

Wind gusts 35-45mph could cause a few power outages and down weak tree limbs
A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for much of the Brazos Valley midday Friday - midday Saturday
A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for much of the Brazos Valley midday Friday - midday Saturday
By Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for a majority of the Brazos Valley due to the anticipation of strong wind gusts in the wake of an unusually stout March cold front.

  • WHEN: 11am Friday - Noon Saturday
  • WHO: Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker • Waller • Washington Counties
  • WHY: A strong cold front will bring north wind 20 to 25mph, with gusts expected to range between 35 and 45mph
  • IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles may have difficulty on area roads, particularly driving east or west.
Forecast wind gusts in Bryan-College Station for Friday, March 11th
Forecast wind gusts in Bryan-College Station for Friday, March 11th(KBTX)

This north wind is expected to drive temperatures down to the 30s and 40s by mid-to-late Friday afternoon. When the wind is at peak speeds, it will make it feel like the mid-to-upper 20s by the late afternoon across a majority of the Brazos Valley. Those spending extended time outdoors should take the proper precautions to cover as much exposed skin as possible.

