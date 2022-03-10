WIND ADVISORY issued ahead of Friday’s blustery, winter wind

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for a majority of the Brazos Valley due to the anticipation of strong wind gusts in the wake of an unusually stout March cold front.

WHEN: 11am Friday - Noon Saturday

WHO : Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker • Waller • Washington Counties

WHY : A strong cold front will bring north wind 20 to 25mph, with gusts expected to range between 35 and 45mph

IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles may have difficulty on area roads, particularly driving east or west.

Forecast wind gusts in Bryan-College Station for Friday, March 11th (KBTX)

This north wind is expected to drive temperatures down to the 30s and 40s by mid-to-late Friday afternoon. When the wind is at peak speeds, it will make it feel like the mid-to-upper 20s by the late afternoon across a majority of the Brazos Valley. Those spending extended time outdoors should take the proper precautions to cover as much exposed skin as possible.

Enjoy the warmup today as a cold front tomorrow ushers in cold & windy weather Friday afternoon into the weekend.



Low temperature in the upper 20s to low 30s combined with wind gusts up to 35mph will bring wind chills down to the 20s Friday night.🥶#HOUwx #GLSwx #TXwx #BCSwx pic.twitter.com/hKgaiaJPOB — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 10, 2022

