WIND ADVISORY issued ahead of Friday’s blustery, winter wind
Wind gusts 35-45mph could cause a few power outages and down weak tree limbs
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for a majority of the Brazos Valley due to the anticipation of strong wind gusts in the wake of an unusually stout March cold front.
- WHEN: 11am Friday - Noon Saturday
- WHO: Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker • Waller • Washington Counties
- WHY: A strong cold front will bring north wind 20 to 25mph, with gusts expected to range between 35 and 45mph
- IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles may have difficulty on area roads, particularly driving east or west.
This north wind is expected to drive temperatures down to the 30s and 40s by mid-to-late Friday afternoon. When the wind is at peak speeds, it will make it feel like the mid-to-upper 20s by the late afternoon across a majority of the Brazos Valley. Those spending extended time outdoors should take the proper precautions to cover as much exposed skin as possible.
