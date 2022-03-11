Aggies host Santa Clara

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies wrap up non-conference weekend action when they host the Santa Clara Broncos for a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Friday’s game has a 6:32 pm first pitch followed by games Saturday (2:02 pm) and Sunday (11:02 am).

ABOUT THE AGGIES

Aggie starting pitchers have been dominant early in the season. The rotation owns a 5-1 record with a 1.74 ERA and .215 opponent batting average. They also boast a 0.95 WHIP and 7.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Overall, Texas A&M pitchers have been stingy with runners on base, holding opponents to a .206 batting average (36-for-175) with ducks on the pond. The clip includes .130 (9-for-69) with runners on base and two outs, .143 (6-for-42) with runners in scoring position and two outs. Starting pitchers Nathan Dettmer, Micah Dallas, Ryan Prager and Khristian Curtis have limited opponents to just 15-for-82 (.161) at the plate with runners on base.

The Aggie pitching staff ranks third in the nation and leads the SEC in fewest walks issued per nine innings with a 2.12 clip, issuing just 25 base on balls in 106.0 innings. The Maroon & White also rank first in the SEC and fifth in the nation with a 4.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 115 strikeouts. Texas A&M’s WHIP ranks 15th in the nation at 1.06. Weekend starters Dettmer, Dallas and Prager combined on 55 strikeouts and four walks in their first three times through the rotation, totaling 48.2 innings.Dallas enters the weekend ranked 17th among active NCAA Division I pitchers with 208 strikeouts. He leads the SEC and ranks 15th in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (22.0). He also ranks second in the SEC and 15th in the nation in fewest walks per nine innings (0.47).

The Aggies boast one of the nation’s most experienced hitters in Dylan Rock. The UTSA transfer ranks 20th among active NCAA Division I players with 695 at-bats. Rock ranks seventh among active players in runs (153), 11th in doubles (47), 12th in hits (218), 18th in total bases (325), 22nd in games played (186) and walks (94) and 41st in RBI (115).

PITCHING MATCHUPS• FRIDAY: #35 Nathan Dettmer (So., RHP, 1-1, 3.52 ERA) vs. #14 Cole Kitchen (Jr., RHP, 1-01 3.18)

• SATURDAY: #34 Micah Dallas (Jr., RHP, 1-0, 1.40 ERA) vs. #20 Skylar Hales (So., RHP, 1-1, 2.30)

• SUNDAY: #18 Ryan Prager (Fr., LHP, 0-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. TBA

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Broncos ride into Blue Bell Park on a six-game win streak, including their most recent victory coming at California (9-6) on Tuesday. SCU is 8-4 on the season with a three-game sweep against UC San Diego and winning two of three against Northwestern.

SERIES NOTES

The Aggies are 3-0 all-time against Santa Clara with all the games played at the corner of Bush & Olsen in a 2004 series. Texas A&M opened the series with a 12-2 win and then one a pair of one-run games (5-4 & 4-3). Current Texas A&M Deputy Athletics Director Justin Moore picked up the win in the opener, yielding two runs on seven hits while striking out three in 6.0 innings. Texas A&M is 18-8 all-time against the West Coast Conference, including winning two of three from Gonzaga in a 2019 home series.

PROMOTIONS

Friday– Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway – A&M Gig ‘Em Hawaiian shirts available for the first 500 fans at the marketing table on the concourse.

Saturday– A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation – two FREE tickets in advance (or at the gate) for Texas A&M faculty & staff with the option to purchase additional tickets at $5 each. | Link https://aggi.es/3J4UZAq (use promo code FACSTAFF)

– Scout Day – $5 tickets with promo code SCOUT https://aggi.es/3J4UZAq

– Girl Scout Day –one ticket and a scout patch for $7 with promo code GIRLSCOUT https://aggi.es/3J4UZAq

– Bubble Machine raffle for all fans.

Sunday

– Sunday Funday at Blue Bell Park – Purchase one full-price GA/Lawn/SRO ticket at Blue Bell Park ticket window and bring up to four kids to the game for FREE (walkup sales only)… pregame facepainting on the first base concourse by the playground.

– Little League Sundays – Kids 12 and under in their little league uniform can enter the venue two hours prior to 1st Pitch to watch batting practice.

– Kids Run the Bases and Team Autographs (presented by The Pool Guy) – Stay after the game each Sunday for a chance to run the bases and get autographs from your favorite Aggies.

– Pregame Anthem Buddies (presented by Raising Cane’s) – Kids 12 and under are invited to meet at Guest Services 30 minutes before 1st Pitch to take the field with the Aggie starters during the national anthem.

FOLLOW ALONG

All A&M home games are available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow all three games. Tickets are available for purchase at [12thman.com/baseballtickets]12thMan.com/BaseballTickets.

