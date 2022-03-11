Advertisement

Brazos Valley unifies as war in Ukraine continues

Nearly 100 people gather at Bryan Church to pray for Ukraine.
Nearly 100 people gather at Bryan Church to pray for Ukraine.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prayers of peace and songs of unity filled Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church Thursday as nearly 100 people gathered to pray for Ukraine. Attendees like Todree Knight came with heavy hearts.

“There’s so much turmoil going on in the world right now, and there are so many children and so many people that are suffering needlessly,” Knight said.

Pam Wehmeyer said the devastation in Ukraine has taken a toll on her. Mehmeyer believes prayer was the best thing to help her process anger and confusion.

“It looks awful, we get mad, we get angry, and in the end, we get frustrated so we really and truly need to bring it back to the altar of God,” Wehmeyer said.

Faith leaders from different denominations led the service. Pastor Dan De Leon of Friends Congregational Church said he and other pastors have seen a lot of helplessness in their members.

First Sunday in Lent March 06, 2022

Community Service of Prayer for Peace. We are grateful for all who attended the service and for the pastors who participated: Eleanor Colvin of First Methodist, College Station; Dan De Leon of Friends Congregational, College Station; Ted Foote of First Presbyterian, Bryan; Mike Townsend of First Christian, Bryan; and Jen Webber if First Methodist, Bryan.

Posted by St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Thursday, March 10, 2022

“We felt that it was important to address these emotions and this feeling of helplessness and try to turn it into hopefulness,” De Leon said.

The pastor said he believes the prayer service was important to unify the community.

“We’ve just got to make peace happen one word of love, one action of love at a time,” De Leon said.

Reverend Daryl T. Hay of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church said he believes that love was shown today as many in the community came together to seek hope. Hay and other faith leaders hope to plan more events like Thursday’s prayer service in the future.

“People in a polarized society can come together around things that are important, especially around peace and justice,” Hay said.

