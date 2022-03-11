Advertisement

Breaking the stigma: BVCOSP wins Best Suicide Prevention Council award

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is a nonprofit organization dedicated to...
The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing suicide through awareness, advocacy, and education.(BVCOSP)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention was just named Best Suicide Prevention Council in the State of Texas for 2022. This is an award BVCOSP President Doug Vance hopes will help them expand their mission moving forward.

Vance credits his team members for the recognition.

“The team members I work with are the best I’ve ever worked with. They’re amazing. They’re passionate. They care so much,” Vance said.

BVCOSP was created just three years ago but have achieved more than they expected in that short amount of time.

“To go from nothing to best in the State of Texas in that amount of time is quite an honor. I want the people in this community, across the Brazos Valley, to know that they have an organization that’s here to help them,” Vance said.

Vance says that even though suicide prevention is an emotionally taxing issue to tackle, he and his team agree that it’s one worth fighting for.

“To see somebody who was suicidal, who didn’t have any hope, all of the sudden have hope. They have new direction in life. They have a set of skills now, where if something comes up later in life, they can handle it. They can choose life over death. They can choose hope over hopelessness,” said Vance.

You can learn more about the services BVCOSP provides to the community on their website here. You can reach out to BVCOSP with questions by emailing bvcosp@gmail.com.

Watch the full interview with BVCOSP President Doug Vance below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County deputies say an armed man who refused to comply with orders was killed by a state...
Three deceased after disturbance involving armed man in south Brazos County
Police say the stolen Camaro crashed into the utility box around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
Bryan teen arrested with stolen car after chase ends in crash
The defense is still making their case.
Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for killing DPS Trooper
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into car and tree
Nationwide average for a gallon of gas now exceeds $4 a gallon, highest price since 2008.
Higher gas prices affecting profits for Brazos Valley rideshare drivers

Latest News

Drew Barrymore at the Silos
Spring at the Silos wraps up Saturday with taping of The Drew Barrymore Show
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Parents are planning to distribute scholarships in May.
Caldwell parents start scholarship fund for dyslexic students
E bike sales on the rise due to gas prices
E-bike sales spike as consumers look to avoid high gas prices