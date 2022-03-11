Breaking the stigma: BVCOSP wins Best Suicide Prevention Council award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention was just named Best Suicide Prevention Council in the State of Texas for 2022. This is an award BVCOSP President Doug Vance hopes will help them expand their mission moving forward.

Vance credits his team members for the recognition.

“The team members I work with are the best I’ve ever worked with. They’re amazing. They’re passionate. They care so much,” Vance said.

BVCOSP was created just three years ago but have achieved more than they expected in that short amount of time.

“To go from nothing to best in the State of Texas in that amount of time is quite an honor. I want the people in this community, across the Brazos Valley, to know that they have an organization that’s here to help them,” Vance said.

Vance says that even though suicide prevention is an emotionally taxing issue to tackle, he and his team agree that it’s one worth fighting for.

“To see somebody who was suicidal, who didn’t have any hope, all of the sudden have hope. They have new direction in life. They have a set of skills now, where if something comes up later in life, they can handle it. They can choose life over death. They can choose hope over hopelessness,” said Vance.

You can learn more about the services BVCOSP provides to the community on their website here. You can reach out to BVCOSP with questions by emailing bvcosp@gmail.com.

Watch the full interview with BVCOSP President Doug Vance below:

