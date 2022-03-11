Bryan HS student advances to state for public policy competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan High School student is advancing to a state competition for public policy.

Tori Chambers finished third place at a Public Policy Advocate event, clinching her way to the State FCCLA Leadership Conference.

“Tori used the same skills public policy professional advocates use for the competition. She researched her presentation, identified her audience & potential partnerships, & developed an action plan to affect a policy/law positively,” said a Bryan ISD Facebook post.

Tori Chambers, you're headed to State! The Bryan High student advanced to the State FCCLA Leadership Conference in... Posted by Bryan ISD on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

