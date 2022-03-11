Bryan ISD Students partner with Texas A&M Mays Business School Students for new community garden

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD Elementary school students and Aggie business students are teaming up to, literally, grow in learning.

Both elementary and college students working on a new community garden project. Friday morning students worked side by side pulling weeds, adding mulch and planting to get the new garden growing.

Elementary students learned lessons about raising money and making a business plan.

“We just wanted to experience nature and see how it would be at the school and it’s a very fun project,” said Gabby Robertson, a Mary Branch Elementary student.

The students cleaned out the overgrown garden. They also calculated how much it would cost to get supplies for the new garden. Students raised more than $454 in one week.

“They made a list of supplies and budgeted for us and they did a lot of research. They measured the garden beds so coming out here and seeing it all come to life is really cool and just a special opportunity,” said Sam Barnick, a Texas A&M Mays Business School student.

They’ll be growing leafy greens like spinach and lettuce.

“And that’s what they did they saw a need here in their garden you know, that it was overgrown and they decided to do the research behind it,” said Kristina Regan, Bryan ISD GT Specialist.

This is just the first step in transforming that area into an outdoor classroom.

