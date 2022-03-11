Bryan wins a pair of game at Bastrop ISD Invitational

The Bryan Viking baseball team improved to 6-1 on the season with two wins on day one of the Bastrop ISD Invitational. The Vikings defeated Austin Anderson in game one by a score of 5-0 and in game two the Vikings defeated Austin Akins 5-2.

Mason Ruiz picked up the win in game one tossing six shutout innings and striking out five and scattering three hits. The Vikings were able to take advantage of four errors by Austin Anderson which led to three unearned runs. Leading hitters for the Vikings in game one were Mason Ruiz 1-2, Mason Garcia 1-2 with a run scored, Eric Perez 1-2, Kyle Turner 1-4 and Kyle Kubichek 1-2 with two runs scored.

Rylan Hill picked up the second victory of the day for the Vikings throwing five innings while allowing six hits and striking out eight. The Vikings scored one run in the fourth inning before taking the lead in the fifth inning with four runs. Leading hitters for the Vikings in game two were Kyle Turner 2-3 with a RBI, Mason Garcia 2-3, Ben Torres 1-3 with two RBI and a run scored, Kyle Kubichek 1-1 with two RBI. Hunter Harlin, Rylan Hill and Eric Perez also added hits for the Vikings.

The Vikings are back in action with a pair of games on Friday beginning at 12 and 2:30 (weather permitting).

In sub Varsity action today the JV2 Vikings defeated Waller and will continue play in the Brazos Valley Invitational tomorrow with a pair of games at 3 and 5:30. The JV1 Vikings split on the day going 1-1 defeating Waller and losing to Salado. The JV1 Vikings will continue play on Saturday afternoon with a pair of games at 3 and 5:30

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.