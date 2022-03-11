Advertisement

Caldwell parents start scholarship fund for dyslexic students

Parents are planning to distribute scholarships in May.
Parents are planning to distribute scholarships in May.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Studies show that one in five students have some form of dyslexia, which can cause students to question their future.

Marsha Kocurek and other Caldwell parents are now working to ensure that dyslexic students know that they’re capable of success. The parents are partnering with the Caldwell Education & Leadership Foundation to create a scholarship solely for students with dyslexia.

“Many times students with dyslexia are great artists so maybe they can pursue their love of art, find their passion and thrive in that,” Kocurek said.

The parents are hosting a Dine for Dyslexia fundraiser. They’re selling homemade casseroles for $20 and cupcakes for $10. The money raised will help the parents distribute scholarships in May. Along with students, Kocurek hopes this shows parents what’s possible.

“I want other families to know that ‘hey there are good things that will come of this’ and those kids will persevere and make great students in the future,” Kocurek said.

