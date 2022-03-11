Celebrate former and current Texas Rangers with food, music, and fun

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Heritage Society is hosting their 11th Annual Texas Ranger Day on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in historic Burton, Texas. Admission to the event is free, however, money raised through the silent auction will be used to fund Mt. Zion Historical Chapel at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

According to Texas Cotton Gin Museum Director Steph Jarvis, this event has a long history. It started in 1983 with the intention of honoring Texas Ranger Captain Leander McNelly. Proceeds from the event benefit the Mt. Zion Cemetery, where Captain McNelly is buried.

The day will be packed full with family-friendly events. The day begins with the Annie Maud Avis Memorial Fajita & Bean Cook-off and demonstrations by the Old West Rangers and the Legends of the Texas Rangers. The living history continues with a display of Texas Ranger 1880s camp and folklife demonstrations including blacksmithing and chuckwagon cooking.

Tickets for All-you-can-eat fajitas, beans and samples of chuckwagon chili are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids age 5 to10. Mule Driven buggy rides will be offered at $3 for kids and $5 for adults.

You can also take a tour of the 1898 Burton Railroad Depot all day and the Burton Farmers Gin at the Texas Cotton Gin Museum at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Live music with DJ Kountry Chick will keep things rockin’! A silent auction rounds out the day to raise those much-needed funds for Mt. Zion Historical Chapel at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

