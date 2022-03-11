Checking in: 11th day of every month is Buddy Check Day for veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day to remind Texas veterans to check in with other veterans. By getting in touch with others, veterans may enjoy camaraderie, check on each other’s well-being and connect another veteran with a service they can use.

Buddy Check can be as simple as picking up the phone, talking, texting or visiting

Dr. Blake Harris, Director of the Texas Veterans Commission’s Mental Health Department, says Buddy Check Day is a great opportunity for veterans to connect with each other, and for other community members to reach out and connect with veterans.

“It promotes camaraderie and connectedness. It also serves as an opportunity to educate folks on issues that are relevant to veterans across Texas and to educate folks on the services that are available to veterans, including those offered by TVC,” he said.

“When in doubt, ask,” Harris said, emphasizing the importance of checking in on veterans. He said it can be as simple as a “hey, how are you?” just to let them know that you care about their mental well-being.

Harris says Texas Veterans Commission tries to be as accessible as possible. They are also active on all social media platforms.

TVC advocates for and provides service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors. TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies that provide direct services to veterans and administers the Hazlewood Act education benefits. You can learn more about the resources TVC provides by visiting their website here.

Veterans looking for a peer to talk with can find them through the Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN). You can find the MVPN near your area here.

For the full interview with Dr. Blake Harris on the importance of Buddy Check Day, watch below:

