Advertisement

Checking in: 11th day of every month is Buddy Check Day for veterans

Buddy Check can be as simple as picking up the phone, just to talk, text, or visit.
The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day to remind Texas veterans to check in with other...
The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day to remind Texas veterans to check in with other veterans.(Texas Veterans Commission)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day to remind Texas veterans to check in with other veterans. By getting in touch with others, veterans may enjoy camaraderie, check on each other’s well-being and connect another veteran with a service they can use.

Buddy Check can be as simple as picking up the phone, talking, texting or visiting

Dr. Blake Harris, Director of the Texas Veterans Commission’s Mental Health Department, says Buddy Check Day is a great opportunity for veterans to connect with each other, and for other community members to reach out and connect with veterans.

“It promotes camaraderie and connectedness. It also serves as an opportunity to educate folks on issues that are relevant to veterans across Texas and to educate folks on the services that are available to veterans, including those offered by TVC,” he said.

“When in doubt, ask,” Harris said, emphasizing the importance of checking in on veterans. He said it can be as simple as a “hey, how are you?” just to let them know that you care about their mental well-being.

Harris says Texas Veterans Commission tries to be as accessible as possible. They are also active on all social media platforms.

TVC advocates for and provides service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors. TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies that provide direct services to veterans and administers the Hazlewood Act education benefits. You can learn more about the resources TVC provides by visiting their website here.

Veterans looking for a peer to talk with can find them through the Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN). You can find the MVPN near your area here.

For the full interview with Dr. Blake Harris on the importance of Buddy Check Day, watch below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County deputies say an armed man who refused to comply with orders was killed by a state...
Three deceased after disturbance involving armed man in south Brazos County
Police say the stolen Camaro crashed into the utility box around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
Bryan teen arrested with stolen car after chase ends in crash
The defense is still making their case.
Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for killing DPS Trooper
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into car and tree
Nationwide average for a gallon of gas now exceeds $4 a gallon, highest price since 2008.
Higher gas prices affecting profits for Brazos Valley rideshare drivers

Latest News

Celebrate Burton's history honoring former and current Texas Rangers with food, music, and fun...
Celebrate former and current Texas Rangers with food, music, and fun
The intercollegiate rodeo is happening at the Brazos County Expo.
Texas A&M Intercollegiate Rodeo happening Friday and Saturday
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo
HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Show set to brings thousands of different kinds of animals to Bryan
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids
Sleep in Heavenly Peace College Station in need of bedding donations