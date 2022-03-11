Claunch Named to Posey Award Watch List

WICHITA, Kansas – Texas A&M standout Troy Claunch was named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award watch list, released by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission.

This season, Claunch has played in all 12 games, including 11 starts. He is batting .300 with five doubles, four runs and six RBI. On the defensive side, Claunch has thrown out 50 percent of attempted base stealers. He was named to the Frisco College Baseball Classic All-Tournament Team.

In the preseason, Claunch earned the revered No. 12 jersey by the Texas A&M coaching staff.

Claunch, in his first season at Texas A&M after a brilliant four-year career at Oregon State, also earned a spot on the 2021 watch list. He earned All-Pac 12 First Team in 2021, batting .305 with 26 runs, seven doubles, four home runs and 30 RBI. He played 124 games for Oregon State, including 92 starts, batting .290 with 46 runs, 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 62 RBI. He was a member of the Beavers’ 2018 national championship squad.

The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists, whom will be announced on May 19. The finalists will be determined on June 7. All finalists will be brought to Wichita for the award ceremony on June 29.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.