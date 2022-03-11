College Station City Council unanimously approves nearly $7 million budget amendment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Increased costs from inflation and supply chain issues are hurting just about everyone, and city governments are no exception.

The College Station City Council unanimously approved a budget amendment of nearly $7 million Thursday, citing inflation as a need to make the change.

“The CPI that came out today was 7.9%,” College Station Assistant Finance Director Michael DeHaven said. “Local government is not immune to any of this stuff, too. We’re feeling it.”

“This isn’t just to help us deal with inflation, but this is also to deal with the lack of product that is available to us in the market,” College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said. “There are several dealers in our region who deal specifically with police and other types of municipal vehicles. They’ve come to us and said, ‘If you want a car next year, you’re going to have to come to us now.’”

Roughly $6.5 million is to pay for city vehicles that were set to be replaced next year. These range from utility vehicles to police cars.

“We had basically some lags on our vehicles,” DeHaven said. “When we order them, they’re really taking about 12 to 14 months to get in, so what we want to do is increase the budget so we could preorder those vehicles so we can get them in the year we actually need the vehicles for the city.”

DeHaven says the city saves money every year to pay for vehicle replacements, and it goes into a fleet replacement fund.

City officials say this money was already budgeted for next year, but they’re spending it a year early to get in front of rising costs in the future.

“I think to the degree that we can, we’re trying to hold and lock-in prices on things, and certainly vehicles and those type of items, and even like the ammunition, part of buying it now is that we could lock that price in,” College Station City Manager Bryan Woods said. “We have also seen somewhere we’ve missed the opportunity because it’s literally happened so quickly, we get a call that says, ‘If you want to lock it in, it’s got to be in this period.’”

“The change of inflation and the change from the pandemic has forced us to take this step to get the money that we otherwise would have spent next year and put it into this year’s budget,” Mooney said. “In this particular case, we had to take action now in order to be adequately prepared for the future.”

Officials say the amendment didn’t require any money to be taken from other departments or projects.

“We haven’t had to stop anything. We haven’t had to make any major adjustments in any kinds of projects,” Mooney said.

The city says the remaining $500,000 included in this budget amendment was to get in front of price increases on police ammunition and additional equipment for city vehicles.

“Those will come from the respective funds that they’re being purchased from, so that would be the general fund. The vehicles for the electric department, those will actually come from the electric fund also,” DeHaven said. “The general fund has excess fund balance from increased sales tax or other items, and that’s where the fund balance comes from where we can pay for these additional items.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.