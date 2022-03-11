Coming up in Navasota: Spring Clean up and the Farmer’s Market returns

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Some exciting events are coming up in Navasota. Bobbi Ullrich, the City of Navasota’s Marketing and Communications Director, joined First News at Four to share what people can look forward to.

The Spring Clean Up starts Thursday, March 10 and ends Sunday, March 13. Drop off items at 520 Malcolm Street from 9 AM to 4 PM. Proof of residency is required.

The following items are accepted:

Mattresses/Box Springs

Toilets

Sinks

Carpet/Carpet Pads

Furniture

Lumber

Cast Iron

Scrap Metal

Used Motor Oil (up to 5 gallons)

Stoves/Refrigerators

Water Heaters

Washers/Dryers

The Farmer’s Market is Saturday, March 12 from 9 AM to 1 PM. There will be over 30 local vendors, as well as Chick fil a.

It's BACK! 👀 The Navasota Farmers Market 🐓 is THIS Saturday, March 12, from 9am to 1pm. Located at the Navasota Public... Posted by City of Navasota - Government on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.