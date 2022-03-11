Coming up in Navasota: Spring Clean up and the Farmer’s Market returns
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Some exciting events are coming up in Navasota. Bobbi Ullrich, the City of Navasota’s Marketing and Communications Director, joined First News at Four to share what people can look forward to.
The Spring Clean Up starts Thursday, March 10 and ends Sunday, March 13. Drop off items at 520 Malcolm Street from 9 AM to 4 PM. Proof of residency is required.
The following items are accepted:
- Mattresses/Box Springs
- Toilets
- Sinks
- Carpet/Carpet Pads
- Furniture
- Lumber
- Cast Iron
- Scrap Metal
- Used Motor Oil (up to 5 gallons)
- Stoves/Refrigerators
- Water Heaters
- Washers/Dryers
The Farmer’s Market is Saturday, March 12 from 9 AM to 1 PM. There will be over 30 local vendors, as well as Chick fil a.
