Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into car and tree
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man Friday morning for drunk driving.
The driver crashed at Cain Road and General Parkway just before 6 a.m., according to police. The 21-year-old rear-ended his car into another and then hit a tree.
The man was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, police have not identified the driver.
