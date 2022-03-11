Friday’s Game Postponed, Aggies Play Doubleheader Saturday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball has postponed Friday’s game against Santa Clara due to inclement weather and the contest will be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. The Aggies and Quakers will meet in game one at 12 noon., followed by the second game approximately 45 minutes after completion.

The first game will be 7 innings. The second game will be 9 innings, unless the first game goes extra innings, in which case it will be 7 innings. All Friday and Saturday tickets will be valid for entry. Ticket locations for Friday’s originally scheduled game will be valid for game 1 on Saturday. Game 1 ticket holders will be able to stay for game 2 of the doubleheader but will be asked to relocate to general admission, lawn or standing room only areas of the stadium. Ticket holders with originally scheduled Saturday game tickets may attend game 1 and utilize GA/LAWN/SRO locations. Ticket locations for Saturday’s originally scheduled game will be valid for game 2 on Saturday.

For information on ticket polices refer to the following 12th Man Foundation page - https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/ticket-policies/index.html#baseball

