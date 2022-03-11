Advertisement

Friday’s Game Postponed, Aggies Play Doubleheader Saturday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball has postponed Friday’s game against Santa Clara due to inclement weather and the contest will be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. The Aggies and Quakers will meet in game one at 12 noon., followed by the second game approximately 45 minutes after completion.

The first game will be 7 innings. The second game will be 9 innings, unless the first game goes extra innings, in which case it will be 7 innings. All Friday and Saturday tickets will be valid for entry. Ticket locations for Friday’s originally scheduled game will be valid for game 1 on Saturday. Game 1 ticket holders will be able to stay for game 2 of the doubleheader but will be asked to relocate to general admission, lawn or standing room only areas of the stadium. Ticket holders with originally scheduled Saturday game tickets may attend game 1 and utilize GA/LAWN/SRO locations. Ticket locations for Saturday’s originally scheduled game will be valid for game 2 on Saturday.

For information on ticket polices refer to the following 12th Man Foundation page -  https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/ticket-policies/index.html#baseball

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County deputies say an armed man who refused to comply with orders was killed by a state...
Three deceased after disturbance involving armed man in south Brazos County
Police say the stolen Camaro crashed into the utility box around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
Bryan teen arrested with stolen car after chase ends in crash
The defense is still making their case.
Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for killing DPS Trooper
Nationwide average for a gallon of gas now exceeds $4 a gallon, highest price since 2008.
Higher gas prices affecting profits for Brazos Valley rideshare drivers
Taylors memory survives through the gift of five organs that are helping multiple people have...
Aggie family creates program to support grieving organ donor families

Latest News

The Mumford Mustangs honored as a state semifinalist after falling to Lipan.
Mumford falls to undefeated Lipan in state semifinals
Mumford making return to State Tournament
Mumford making return to State Tournament
Calvert loses to Graford 32-30 in physical Class A State Semifinal game
Calvert loses to Graford 32-30 in physical Class A State Semifinal game
Bryan wins a pair of game at Bastrop ISD Invitational