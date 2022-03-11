Hearne man arrested for reportedly selling meth in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Hearne man is in jail after he was reportedly caught with a large amount of meth in Bryan.

Bryan police say Simplicio Perez, 36, was driving with a broken brake light on Maloney Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Perez reportedly got out of the car right away after an officer pulled him over. A K-9 officer was called out to check the vehicle for drugs when Perez did not consent to a search. The dog alerted to contraband inside the vehicle.

Officers ultimately found 25 grams of meth along with a digital scale and several small baggies.

Perez was arrested and charged with several crimes, including manufacture and delivery and driving with a suspended license.

