Advertisement

Hearne man arrested for reportedly selling meth in Bryan

Simplicio Perez, 36
Simplicio Perez, 36(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Hearne man is in jail after he was reportedly caught with a large amount of meth in Bryan.

Bryan police say Simplicio Perez, 36, was driving with a broken brake light on Maloney Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Perez reportedly got out of the car right away after an officer pulled him over. A K-9 officer was called out to check the vehicle for drugs when Perez did not consent to a search. The dog alerted to contraband inside the vehicle.

Officers ultimately found 25 grams of meth along with a digital scale and several small baggies.

Perez was arrested and charged with several crimes, including manufacture and delivery and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County deputies say an armed man who refused to comply with orders was killed by a state...
Three deceased after disturbance involving armed man in south Brazos County
Police say the stolen Camaro crashed into the utility box around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
Bryan teen arrested with stolen car after chase ends in crash
The defense is still making their case.
Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for killing DPS Trooper
Taylors memory survives through the gift of five organs that are helping multiple people have...
Aggie family creates program to support grieving organ donor families
Nationwide average for a gallon of gas now exceeds $4 a gallon, highest price since 2008.
Higher gas prices affecting profits for Brazos Valley rideshare drivers

Latest News

Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into car and tree
Just because some of your plants look dead doesn't mean that they're goners!
Weekend Gardener: Prepping herbaceous perennials for spring
Applause - March 11, 2022
Applause - March 11, 2022
3/11
Friday PinPoint Forecast 3/11