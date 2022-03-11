HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Show set to brings thousands of different kinds of animals to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Show is bringing thousands of reptiles, amphibians, birds, small mammals, supplies, and more to the Brazos County Expo on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the HERPS website, it’s one of the largest reptile expos in the United States.

“We hand select all of our vendors at these shows, says Shawn Gray, ”HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Show owner. “We’ve built a community over the past eight years of doing our shows, and we’re in 30 different locations a year, so we have people to follow us all over the country to do this.”

Gray says education is extremely important to his organization and these shows. He wants people to understand that these pets are a lifelong commitment.

“We don’t want these animals released in the wild. We don’t want anything bad to happen to them. These are pets. They’re just like a dog or a cat but without fur,” said Gray. “You know a lot of the kids that have allergies to dogs and cats, this is a great alternative for them to have a Ball Python or something. It teaches younger generations responsibility and conservation and that’s really what this whole thing is about.”

During the show, experts will be available to give guests need to know information about these animals.

“You’re speaking to the breeders. They’re going to tell you what they feed, how they keep it, what temperatures, what enclosures they use, and you can buy all that at the show,” said Gray.

In addition to teaching consumers, this weekend HERPS will be hosting a fundraiser during the show for one of the vendors, Chris Duncan, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Gray says they will be shaving their heads and beards in support and holding a silent auction.

The show will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the Brazos County Expo.

Click here to learn more about the event.

