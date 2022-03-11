Killeen Police confirm shooting at apartment complex, victim airlifted to hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A person was wounded by gunfire following a shooting at the Village at Fox Creek apartment complex Thursday night.

Killeen Police responded to the call at 10:32 p.m. at the complex in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.

Officers found one person near a dumpster suffering from a gunshot wound.

A landing zone was set up in the nearby Killeen Mall parking lot to airlift the victim to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, according to police.

At this time, his condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

