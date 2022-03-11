Advertisement

Killeen Police confirm shooting at apartment complex, victim airlifted to hospital

At least one person injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Killeen Thursday night.
At least one person injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Killeen Thursday night.(Eric Franklin)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:00 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A person was wounded by gunfire following a shooting at the Village at Fox Creek apartment complex Thursday night.

Killeen Police responded to the call at 10:32 p.m. at the complex in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.

Officers found one person near a dumpster suffering from a gunshot wound.

A landing zone was set up in the nearby Killeen Mall parking lot to airlift the victim to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, according to police.

At this time, his condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County deputies say an armed man who refused to comply with orders was killed by a state...
Three deceased after disturbance involving armed man in south Brazos County
Police say the stolen Camaro crashed into the utility box around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
Bryan teen arrested with stolen car after chase ends in crash
The defense is still making their case.
Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for killing DPS Trooper
Nationwide average for a gallon of gas now exceeds $4 a gallon, highest price since 2008.
Higher gas prices affecting profits for Brazos Valley rideshare drivers
Taylors memory survives through the gift of five organs that are helping multiple people have...
Aggie family creates program to support grieving organ donor families

Latest News

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids
Sleep in Heavenly Peace College Station in need of bedding donations
At least 11,000 Texas mail-in votes were rejected in the first election under new GOP voting rules
Simplicio Perez, 36
Hearne man arrested for reportedly selling meth in Bryan
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into car and tree
Just because some of your plants look dead doesn't mean that they're goners!
Weekend Gardener: Prepping herbaceous perennials for spring