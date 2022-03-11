Advertisement

Mumford falls to undefeated Lipan in state semifinals

The Mumford Mustangs honored as a state semifinalist after falling to Lipan.
The Mumford Mustangs honored as a state semifinalist after falling to Lipan.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford boys’ basketball team lost to Lipan 58-40 in the UIL 2A state semifinals at The Alamodome Friday morning.

Lipan advanced to Saturday’s state championship game and moves to 39-0 on the year. Mumford finishes the season with a 31-8 record.

The Lipan Indians outrebounded the Mustangs 36-23 and shot 45.8% from the field compared to Mumford’s 32.6%. Lipan used a strong second half to pull away for the 18 point victory. The Indians outscored the Mustangs 14-6 in the 4th quarter. Mumford trailed 9-8 after the first quarter and took a brief lead in the 2nd quarter before trailing at halftime 29-22.

Lipan’s Garrett Smith led all scorers with 23 points. Tripp Phillips had 17 points and Cody Harwell chipped in 10 points.

Desmond Gamble led the Mustangs with 13 points. Henry Jones III chipped in 11 points.

This was Mumford’s fourth state tournament appearance, after making it in 2012, 2013, and winning it all in 2014.

