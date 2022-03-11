Mumford making return to State Tournament

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford boys basketball team will face Lipan Friday morning in a Class 2A State Semifinal game at the Alamodome. This is Mumford’s fourth trip to the state tournament. The Mustangs won a state championship in 2014 beating Muenster 64-57. Aubrie King scored 18 points in that game. Eight years later King is Mumford’s head coach.

The Mustangs have won 17 straight games entering the state tournament. They will face a Lipan team that is 38-0 this season. Mumford may be an underdog in the game but King believes his team is capable of beating Lipan. “I think we have a legitimate chance. We are talented enough and have good enough players who can make plays but the margin of error is not very thick. It’s not razor thin but it’s close,” said King. Mumford guard Bryson Rodriguez added, “We have to respect them that they are a good team and that they are undefeated but at the same time we have to treat them as every other team and stick to what we’ve done all year long to give us the best chance that we can win.”

Mumford and Lipan will tipoff at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning at the Alamodome. The winner will face the winner of Friday’s other Class 2A semifinal between Clarendon and La Rue La Poynor. The Class 2A championship game will be played Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at the Alamodome.

