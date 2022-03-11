Advertisement

New ordinance regulates how animals can be adopted in Bryan

By Andy Krauss
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan passed a new ordinance at Tuesday’s city council meeting placing restrictions on how animals can be bought and sold.

The ordinance states animals cannot be sold or adopted unless they come from a county or city shelter or registered nonprofit.

Ashley Rodriguez is the animal services supervisor at the Bryan Animal Center.

“With this ordinance in place, it helps us stop people from mass-producing animals,” Rodriguez said. “That way, they can get them from a source that we know is taking care of those animals, and they are putting everything they can to ensure those animals are healthy.”

Rodriguez says it helps ensure animals are not being abused or mistreated in unsafe environments, but it also helps the community as a whole.

”Really, it helps the shelters. We’re getting animals out, and then you also know the source of where your animals are coming from,” Rodriguez said. “They are going to be fixed. They are going to be microchipped, whatever those agencies offer through their adoption process, you know where those animals are coming from.”

This ordinance also helps keep shelters from filling up too quickly by cutting off other unregulated animal sources, Rodriguez says.

“Everybody is really full right now. I know I’m not just speaking for us here at the Bryan Animal Center,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of the rescues that we reach out to right now are very full as well. We’re coming up to the spring season too where there’s going to be a plethora of animals. The overpopulation just here in the state of Texas is overbearing.”

City officials will work with organizations and individuals if they are interested in opening up a business that deals with animal adoptions and sales, Rodriguez says. She says they will help educate interested parties on best practices for animal care to achieve the necessary registration.

Rodriguez says the ordinance also prohibits animals from being tethered on chains. They now must be tied to a material specifically made for an animal to be tethered to.

“The state of Texas passed a law earlier this year in January where dogs can no longer be chained,” Rodriguez said. “We did make that change in our ordinance.”

