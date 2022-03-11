Advertisement

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Bryson Rodriquez.

Mumford senior has a 4.15 GPA
By Paul Durbin
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Bryson Rodriquez. The Mumford High School Senior has a 4.15 GPA and ranks 4th in his class.

He is an honor roll student a member of the National Honor Society and has served on the student council.

“Is one of the brightest students we have, he’s a hard worker. He’s always first to answer questions and willing to participate. he’s on time with everything, he’s just overall a great student. Has a drive to succeed, he’s well grounded, has the smarts, but he’s got common sense also. I see nothing but success in his future.”- Britt Lloyd: Teacher

Bryson is a 3-year varsity Letterman and standout in baseball and basketball for Mumford, where he is an All-district selection in baseball and academic all-district in baseball and basketball.

The “glue guy” for the mustangs who brings an edge to the court and spends his time helping the next generation of players coming up.

“He’s around some of these eighth graders and the kids that are coming up. And I think he’s a good role model, because they can see that, it’s possible, like we said, to do it all. You can be a good student athlete, you can be a major contributor on a team, its possible do all things well. He’s got a spirit and an attitude about him that gives us a little bit of an edge that I know I’m going to miss next year.” -Aubrie King: Head Basketball Coach

“The Fans, the crowd and the environment of the competition. That’s a big part of motivating me to be the best I can be. It’s awesome. We always have a packed gym, even if it’s on some Saturday morning, the pecan classic is always going to be packed. It’s fun, it’s enjoyable, I love it. I’m going to miss it for sure. That atmosphere of that gritty get after each other type deal, I loved it.” Said Rodriquez

Congratulations to Mumford High school and future Texas Aggie Bryson Rodriquez

This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

. Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

