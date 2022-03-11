Advertisement

No. 1 Aggies Sweep Bridgewater in Jumping Seat Meet, 8-0

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 1 Texas A&M equestrian team swept Bridgewater College in a single discipline meet, 8-0, Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies (11-2, 5-1 SEC) dominated in both Fences and Flat competition against the Eagles (2-2). The Maroon & White earned all four possible points in both Fences and Flat.

Starting in Fences, Grace Boston highlighted the event earning Most Outstanding Performer honors after outperforming Casey Poe, 79-73. Other Aggie point scorers include Devon Thomas (75), Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (76), and Haley Redifer (75).

In Flat action, the Maroon & White secured points from Nicole Leonard (70.5), Caroline Dance (77), Rhian Murphy (70) and Maggie Nealon (84.5). Nealon outscored Kelsey Ann Quinn, 84.5-72.5, to receive MOP honors for her efforts.

Up Next

The Aggies are back in action Saturday morning to take on the No. 2 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at 11 a.m.

Texas A&M Quotes

Jumping Seat Coach Abby O’Mara

On the perfect score meet…

“I’m really happy with all of the rides today. Everyone rode very smart and clean, which is our goal at the end of the day. We’re excited to build off today as we head into tomorrow.”

