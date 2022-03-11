Advertisement

Police investigate rollover crash on Longmire Drive

It happened around 9 p.m. on Longmire Drive near Ponderosa just north of Rock Prairie Road.(Photo courtesy: Reggie Codiz)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A two-vehicle crash Thursday night resulted in a pickup truck rolling onto its side in College Station.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Longmire Drive near Ponderosa just north of Rock Prairie Road.

The other vehicle involved was a car.

We’ll update this story when more details are available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

