Police investigate rollover crash on Longmire Drive
It happened around 9 p.m. on Longmire Drive near Ponderosa just north of Rock Prairie Road.
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A two-vehicle crash Thursday night resulted in a pickup truck rolling onto its side in College Station.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Longmire Drive near Ponderosa just north of Rock Prairie Road.
The other vehicle involved was a car.
We’ll update this story when more details are available.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.