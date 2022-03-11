Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card, March 10, 2022

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child chants, "God made trans kids! God loves trans kids!" with the crowd during a protest at...
Parents of a trans child who reached out to Attorney General Ken Paxton over dinner are now under investigation for child abuse
College Station man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into apartment complex
Police say the stolen Camaro crashed into the utility box around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
Bryan teen arrested with stolen car after chase ends in crash
Taylors memory survives through the gift of five organs that are helping multiple people have...
Aggie family creates program to support grieving organ donor families
Brazos County deputies say an armed man who refused to comply with orders was killed by a state...
Three deceased after deputies respond to disturbance involving armed man in south Brazos County

Latest News

Deputies: Gunman killed in south Brazos County, two others found deceased
Why companies are rehiring “boomerang employees”
navasota events
Coming up in Navasota: Spring Clean up and the Farmer’s Market returns
Winter returns to the Brazos Valley with a strong cold front Friday.
Big changes blow in with Friday’s cold front as winter air returns