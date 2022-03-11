Sleep in Heavenly Peace College Station in need of bedding donations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking to donate over 50 beds to children in need in March. Before they can make the delivery the nonprofit is looking for donations on bedding.

Pillows and blankets are mostly what is needed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has an Amazon Wishlist you can view and purchase from. Most items purchased from the wishlist will be shipped directly to the organization. Some products on are from Walmart and will need to be shipped to you and then dropped off at their next build. The next will be held on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 509 S Bryan Ave.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is also looking for a store-front business that would serve as a bedding donation drop-off location to make the process easier for donors. Any businesses that are interested can contact them here.

Please donate for our bedding. We have the beds built, but are in need of bedding. Let’s keep kids off the floor in our community! Posted by Sleep in Heavenly Peace - TX, College Station on Thursday, March 10, 2022

