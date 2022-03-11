Soaring gas prices just another obstacle putting pressure on Brazos Valley businesses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Higher gas prices are hurting local businesses that rely on commercial vehicles and equipment daily.

For businesses, higher gas prices decrease profitability. For those who rely on commercial vehicles as a large part of their business, even a slight increase in fuel costs can be detrimental.

Red-hot prices at the pump are showing no signs of cooling down. You can now add staggering gas prices to the list, along with supply chain issues, staffing challenges, and inflation. Businesses like ABC Home and Commercial Services continue to face these challenges.

“When fuel prices go up, it’s like lighting a match and just burning money,” said Bo Jenkins, branch manager for ABC Home and Commercial Services. “It’s just been kind of a domino effect of just thing after thing. You know it’s been tough years for businesses, but we’ve been striving through, cause you got to keep going day after day.”

Jenkins says fuel for vehicles is only one piece of the puzzle.

“In pest control, we got rigs that we’ve got to run if we need to power spray. In mowing, we got to have fuel to get the mowers running,” said Jenkins. " Everything we do just besides running the trucks runs on fuel.”

Regular gas price records aren’t the only ones being broken. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of diesel is now $4.88. These rising gas prices are affecting more than just your tank full-up, soon you may have to pay more at your favorite food trucks.

Richard Womack’s Big Dawg Barbecue Food Truck and generators run on deiseal fuel. He says the cost of gas is making his supplies cost more, which could force him to bump up menu prices.

“We went from last year about $2.13 [a gallon]. I filled up the other day it was $4.79, and I noticed today it’s $4.99,” said Womack. “I filled up the other day it was $168.00.”

“The generator does burn up probably about $25- $30 of deiseal a day,” said Womack. “I never thought that we’d be charging this much for barbecue, but it may even go up again.”

A recent study by GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices across the country, determined Sunday as the best and Thursday as the worst days of the week to fill your tank and save the most money.

Diesel fuel prices reached an all-time high Friday at $5.45 in the Bryan-College Station region according to AAA.

Perplexed at the Pump? What makes up the price of a gallon of Gas? AAA gas price experts are here to help you understand.

Price of a gallon of Gas Perplexed at the Pump? What makes up the price of a gallon of Gas? Our AAA gas price experts are here to help you understand. Posted by AAA on Friday, January 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.