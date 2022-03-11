Advertisement

Texas A&M Intercollegiate Rodeo happening Friday and Saturday

The intercollegiate rodeo is happening at the Brazos County Expo.
The intercollegiate rodeo is happening at the Brazos County Expo.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College rodeo is back at the Brazos County Expo Friday and Saturday. The Texas A&M Intercollegiate Rodeo started Friday with a slack competition at noon that included barrel racing.

The Texas Aggie Rodeo Men’s and Women’s team are competing in nine events. Friday’s performance starts at 7 p.m.

”Over 300 contestants from 12 to 15 different colleges including two actually in Louisiana” said Al Wagner, Ph.D., Texas A&M Rodeo Team Adviser and Coach.

The slack overflow performance for contestants happens again Saturday at 10 a.m. The Saturday main performance starts at 7 p.m.

The Texas A&M team is competing in Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Tiedown Roping Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, Goat Tying and Bull Riding.

Tickets this weekend are $10 and $7 for students.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County deputies say an armed man who refused to comply with orders was killed by a state...
Three deceased after disturbance involving armed man in south Brazos County
Police say the stolen Camaro crashed into the utility box around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
Bryan teen arrested with stolen car after chase ends in crash
The defense is still making their case.
Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for killing DPS Trooper
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into car and tree
Nationwide average for a gallon of gas now exceeds $4 a gallon, highest price since 2008.
Higher gas prices affecting profits for Brazos Valley rideshare drivers

Latest News

Celebrate Burton's history honoring former and current Texas Rangers with food, music, and fun...
Celebrate former and current Texas Rangers with food, music, and fun
The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day to remind Texas veterans to check in with other...
Checking in: 11th day of every month is Buddy Check Day for veterans
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo
HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Show set to brings thousands of different kinds of animals to Bryan
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids
Sleep in Heavenly Peace College Station in need of bedding donations