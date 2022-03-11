Texas A&M Intercollegiate Rodeo happening Friday and Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College rodeo is back at the Brazos County Expo Friday and Saturday. The Texas A&M Intercollegiate Rodeo started Friday with a slack competition at noon that included barrel racing.

The Texas Aggie Rodeo Men’s and Women’s team are competing in nine events. Friday’s performance starts at 7 p.m.

”Over 300 contestants from 12 to 15 different colleges including two actually in Louisiana” said Al Wagner, Ph.D., Texas A&M Rodeo Team Adviser and Coach.

The slack overflow performance for contestants happens again Saturday at 10 a.m. The Saturday main performance starts at 7 p.m.

The Texas A&M team is competing in Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Tiedown Roping Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, Goat Tying and Bull Riding.

Tickets this weekend are $10 and $7 for students.

