Treat of the Day: Eight CSISD art students advance to state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the eight College Station ISD art students who have advanced to state!

The students come from A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School. They will have the opportunity to have their art compete at the Texas Art Education Association Visual Art Scholastic Event (VASE) by qualifying at the Region 6 event.

The students include Caitlin Parkey, Dorthia Jones, Kendall McKinney, and Rebecca Rowan from AMCHS and Margaret Whitten, Leiliani Bell, Joi Speck, and Atiya Thompson from CSHS.

More than 1,030 pieces of art were entered at the regional level, and of those, 61 advanced to state.

In addition to the state VASE students, CSISD had 101 students receive the highest rating of four to earn a medal.

