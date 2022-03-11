Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: Prepping herbaceous perennials for spring

By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some of our plants need a little help to get ready for spring. Many herbaceous perennials, like lantana, look pretty dead right now. All they need to come back big and beautiful is a little trimming!

Jayla Fry with Texas A&M Agrilife says it’s pretty simple, “We’ll take this all the way down to the ground. It’ll put back new growth and we’ll have a beautiful lawn with new growth here.”

Be careful which plants to cut back though! Deciduous woody plants put leaves back out along the stem so you don’t want to cut them back. Check out the video above for more!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County deputies say an armed man who refused to comply with orders was killed by a state...
Three deceased after disturbance involving armed man in south Brazos County
Police say the stolen Camaro crashed into the utility box around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
Bryan teen arrested with stolen car after chase ends in crash
The defense is still making their case.
Jury finds Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for killing DPS Trooper
Nationwide average for a gallon of gas now exceeds $4 a gallon, highest price since 2008.
Higher gas prices affecting profits for Brazos Valley rideshare drivers
Taylors memory survives through the gift of five organs that are helping multiple people have...
Aggie family creates program to support grieving organ donor families

Latest News

Simplicio Perez, 36
Hearne man arrested for reportedly selling meth in Bryan
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into car and tree
Applause - March 11, 2022
Applause - March 11, 2022
3/11
Friday PinPoint Forecast 3/11