Weekend Gardener: Prepping herbaceous perennials for spring

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some of our plants need a little help to get ready for spring. Many herbaceous perennials, like lantana, look pretty dead right now. All they need to come back big and beautiful is a little trimming!

Jayla Fry with Texas A&M Agrilife says it’s pretty simple, “We’ll take this all the way down to the ground. It’ll put back new growth and we’ll have a beautiful lawn with new growth here.”

Be careful which plants to cut back though! Deciduous woody plants put leaves back out along the stem so you don’t want to cut them back. Check out the video above for more!

