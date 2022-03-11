Why companies are rehiring “boomerang employees”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Boomerang employees” is a term used to describe employees who left their job but have decided to go back.

Brad Harris, an associate professor at TCU’s Neely School of Business, joined First News at Four Thursday to discuss why these people left, and why employers are deciding to hire them back.

More than four million people quit their jobs last January in what is referred to as the “Great Resignation.”

Harris explained why this Great Resignation happened during the pandemic saying, “the relationship between our family life and work life really changed and we went remote. So I think it, it sort of accelerated and exacerbated a lot of things that probably would have otherwise taken years to unfold.”

People decided they wanted a job that put more priority on family and being at home. They decided they didn’t want to deal with the commute, wanted a different boss, or wanted a raise.

On the other hand there were people who didn’t have a choice and had to leave work to stay at home or do something else.

For one reason or another, many of these people have returned to the jobs they left. There return was welcomed for several reasons.

People who come back to an organization “know what they’re getting into, and likewise the organization knows what they’re getting from this person, so they’re kind of plug and play. They can come in, they can contribute with not a lot of training or onboarding,” explained Harris.

While they may have picked up some new skills, Harris cautions that “we don’t have a lot of systematic evidence to suggest these people will perform any better or worse once they return.”

There are some cons to hiring boomerang employees though. Employers may be getting the same employee at a higher premium because they’re going to expect some kind of salary or wage increase. Employers should also be cautious of what signal they’re sending to existing employees.

