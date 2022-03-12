Aggie Men’s Tennis to Take on Mississippi State and ACU Sunday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to host Mississippi State and Abilene Christian for a Sunday twin billing at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (11-6, 2-0) and Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2) will square off at 1 p.m. (CT) before an in-state showdown with the Wildcats (4-9) at 6 p.m. (CT).

“We are very familiar with Mississippi State after playing them in the Round of 16 last season in Orlando,” head coach Steve Denton said. “They have all but one player back from that squad. They always compete very well, have a blue collar mentality and a history of playing exceptional doubles. We will need to continue the momentum we played with yesterday in order to come out on top. Abilene Christian has really improved their program and are the toughest program we haves faced on a doubleheader day this spring. Our guys that play will be severely tested tomorrow night.”

The Maroon & White return to action after picking up a 5-2 win against Vanderbilt and a 5-0 win versus Lamar on Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies survived frigid and blustery conditions to overcome the Friday double dip. Against the Commodores, A&M claimed the doubles point and saw Noah Schachter, Guido Marson, Giulio Perego and Luke Casper earn singles victories. Against the Cardinals, A&M earned the doubles point and singles victories from Matthis Ross, Mathis Bondaz, Rahul Dhokia and Kenner Taylor.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Raphael Perot has won six of his last nine matches to move to No. 98 in the singles rankings. The sophomore stands at 3-2 against ranked foes this season including a win over then-No. 38 Alexandre Rotsaert of No. 8 Stanford at the ITA Indoor Team Championships.

Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 46 this week after posting a win against Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak of Texas Tech. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

CHASING HISTORY

Head coach Steve Denton is on the precipice of breaking the all-time wins record for Texas A&M men’s tennis. In his 16th season leading the Aggie program, Denton has accumulated 318 wins and needs one victory to pass Texas A&M Hall of Famer David Kent on the all-time ledger.

SCOUTING MISSISSIPPI STATE Mississippi State picked up it’s first SEC win on Friday in Baton Rouge against LSU behind the doubles point and singles wins by No. 25 Florian Broska, No. 81 Nemanja Malesevic and Alberto Colas. Broska paces the team with a 19-5 overall record and a 10-3 mark in dual matches. Malesevic’ 11-3 dual record is the best on the team and he partners with Davide Tortora to lead the doubles charge at 10-3 and rank No. 65 in the latest doubles poll.

SCOUTING ACU ACU heads to the Brazos Valley with a 4-9 mark on the year, dropping their most resent match last Saturday at the hands of UTSA. Prior to the setback against the Roadrunners, the Wildcats had won two straight, topping A&M-Corpus Christi and New Mexico State at the HEB Tournament of Champions in Corpus Christi.

UP NEXT

The Aggies wraps up their 11-match home stand with a double header on Tuesday, March 15, against Prairie View A&M and No. 2 Ohio State at noon and 6 p.m. (CT), respectively.

