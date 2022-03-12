Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Milo

He’s a playful cutie who also likes to relax.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Milo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 11, 2022. He’s a Cur, Mountain/Mix.

This sweet boy has been at the shelter for a little more than a month and staff members say he’s one of their favorites.

“He is just so cute. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and ready to go home. He definitely could use some walks but is calm too,” said Savannah Gaines with Aggieland Humane Society. She said he’d do well with an owner with an active and relaxed lifestyle.

If you’re interested in adopting Milo, you can fill out an application here. His adoption fee is just $12. That adoption special runs through the month of March.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

