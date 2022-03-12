Aggies advance to SEC Tournament Championship game

TAMPA, Florida (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team beat No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 Saturday in an SEC Tournament semifinal game at Amalie Arena. Quenton Jackson led the Aggies is scoring with 20 points. Hassan Diarra finished with 12 points. Tyrece Radford scored 11 points. Henry Coleman also hit double figures with 10 points. Stanley Umude led Arkansas with 20 points.

The Aggies shot 51% from the floor in the game. The Texas A&M bench outscored Arkansas 29-17. The Aggies outrebounded the Razorbacks 38-25.

Texas A&M has made it to the SEC Tournament title game one other time. The Aggies lost to Kentucky 82-77 in overtime in 2016. The Aggies played in the NCAA Tournament that season and advanced to the Sweet 16.

The SEC Tournament Championship game will be played on Sunday at Noon. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.