Advertisement

Aggies advance to SEC Tournament Championship game

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Florida (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team beat No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 Saturday in an SEC Tournament semifinal game at Amalie Arena. Quenton Jackson led the Aggies is scoring with 20 points. Hassan Diarra finished with 12 points. Tyrece Radford scored 11 points. Henry Coleman also hit double figures with 10 points. Stanley Umude led Arkansas with 20 points.

The Aggies shot 51% from the floor in the game. The Texas A&M bench outscored Arkansas 29-17. The Aggies outrebounded the Razorbacks 38-25.

Texas A&M has made it to the SEC Tournament title game one other time. The Aggies lost to Kentucky 82-77 in overtime in 2016. The Aggies played in the NCAA Tournament that season and advanced to the Sweet 16.

The SEC Tournament Championship game will be played on Sunday at Noon. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County deputies say an armed man who refused to comply with orders was killed by a state...
Three deceased after disturbance involving armed man in south Brazos County
Friday night, investigators said they continue looking into the reason behind the incident, and...
Victims, suspect identified in fatal Brazos County shooting
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into car and tree
Simplicio Perez, 36
Hearne man arrested for reportedly selling meth in Bryan
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents

Latest News

Aggies, Tigers Adjust Weekend Series Schedule
Aggies drop heartbreaker to open Auburn series
Lady Cougars secure playoff berth with Paetow victory
Vikings split a pair during day two of BISD Invitational