Aggies drop heartbreaker to open Auburn series

AUBURN, Alabama -- The Texas A&M softball team (15-6, 0-1 SEC) battled with No. 20 Auburn (22-1, 1-0 SEC) Friday night, falling in eight innings, 5-4.

It was the first extra-inning contest of the season for either team. Sophomore Trinity Cannon led the way at the dish, going a career-best 3-for-4 with a double, while Mayce Allen delivered her fourth home run of the season. Starting pitcher Shaylee Ackerman tossed six strikeouts, falling just one shy of matching a career high.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

Trinity Cannon: 3-for-4, 2B

Mayce Allen: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

Shaylee Ackerman: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Emiley Kennedy: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

An RBI single sent back up the middle helped Auburn jump on the board in the opening frame.

The Aggies responded in the top of the second, as Rylen Wiggins’ 18th RBI of the season sent Trinity Cannon home to knot the score. A two-run moonshot to centerfield by Mayce Allen gave A&M a 3-1 advantage.

A&M extended its lead by a run in the third after a pitching change and fielding error by the Tigers. Auburn responded in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer to come within one.

Three straight strikes helped relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy get out of the sixth inning, recording her third K of the night.

A lead-off double by Auburn in the home half of the seventh placed a runner in scoring position, before a fielding error by the Aggies leveled the score at four-all, forcing extra innings for the first time this season for either team.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers’ lead-off batter of the inning lifted one over the centerfield wall to walk it off, 5-4, for Auburn.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

UP NEXT

Due to unfavorable weather expected tomorrow night in Auburn, Saturday’s previously scheduled contest with the Tigers has been moved up to a 1 p.m. first pitch. The game will air on SEC Network+.

