Aggies Overcome Blustery Conditions to Defeat Vanderbilt and Lamar

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated the weather, Vanderbilt, and Lamar Friday afternoon at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (11-6, 2-0) won 5-2 against the Commodores (9-3, 1-2), before recording a 5-0 result versus the Cardinals (8-4).

The Aggies wasted little time to claim the match’s first point on a windy day, posting convincing 6-1 wins on courts one and two. A&M’s Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor defeated No. 76 Siim Troost and Michael Ross on the top court to record their first ranked win as a pair. Matthis Ross and Stefan Storch sealed the point for A&M as the defeated Max Freeman and George Harwell on the middle court.

A&M maintained much of the momentum as play transitioned into singles, winning first sets on four of six courts. Guido Marson doubled the A&M advantage as he claimed a 6-2, 6-4 result against Max Freeman on court four. Giulio Perego posted the third point for the Maroon & White as he bested Jeremie Casabon 6-3, 6-2 on court five.

Vanderbilt clawed back into the match through wins on court two and three, but the Aggies slammed the door shut with wins on courts one and six to seal the team result.

Schachter outlasted No. 39 Harwell 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to clinch the team win on the top court. Luke Casper poached a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 decision against Troost to wrap up the day’s first match.

After a brief break in the action and an unfortunate downturn in the temperature, the Aggies returned to the courts to earn the doubles point against Lamar. A&M’s Austin Abbrat and Storch swept Max Amling and Filippo Salsini, 6-0, on court two before Raphael Perot and Perego won 6-4 on court one over Juan Jose Rodriguez and Daniel Sancho-Arbizo.

In singles against the Cardinals, A&M’s Matthis Ross made quick work of Rodriguez 6-3, 6-3 on court two before Taylor topped Brandon Do 6-0, 6-4 on court six. After the Aggies were up 3-0 and multiple matches were within a couple points of sealing the team victory, a brief rain delay forced a 25-minute stoppage of play.

When action resumed, A&M’s Rahul Dhokia closed out a 6-1, 6-2 win on court to secure the team victory. Moments after Dhokia’s win, Mathis Bondaz topped Max Amling 6-4, 6-1 on court three. After Bondaz’ win, the rain returned and the final two matches were abandoned.

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue their 11-match home stand with a double header on Sunday, March 13, against Mississippi State and Abilene Christian at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. (CT), respectively.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

POSTMATCH QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the wins…

“Today was not really about playing good tennis in the tough conditions that we had. Our team just had to claw and fight for every point they scored today. I thought we grew up a bit today in facing adversity from a very good, in-form, Vanderbilt team. We had to manufacture our own energy today and our team responded the way I had hoped they would. In the second match, the conditions worsened but I did not hear one complaint from our guys about the cold or the wind. We are very happy that the team just put their heads down and went to work.”

RESULTS

Vanderbilt vs Texas A&M

3/11/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

Texas A&M 5, Vanderbilt 2

Singles competition

1. Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. #39 George Harwell (VANDY) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

2. Joubert Klopper (VANDY) def. #98 Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

3. Marcus Ferreira (VANDY) def. Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

4. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Max Freeman (VANDY) 6-2, 6-4

5. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Jeremie Casabon (VANDY) 6-3, 6-2

6. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Siim Troost (VANDY) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. #76 Siim Troost/Michael Ross (VANDY) 6-1

2. Matthis Ross/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Max Freeman/George Harwell (VANDY) 6-1

3. Giulio Perego/Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. Joubert Klopper/Marcus Ferreira (VANDY) 4-3, unfinished

Match Notes:

Vanderbilt 9-3, 1-2

Texas A&M 10-6, 2-0

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (5,4,2,3,1,6)

Lamar vs Texas A&M

3/11/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

Texas A&M 5, Lamar 0

Singles competition

1. Stefan Storch (TAMU) vs. Daniel Sancho Arbizo (LU) 5-7, 3-2, unfinished

2. Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Juan Jose Rodriguez (LU) 6-3, 6-3

3. Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) def. Max Amling (LU) 6-4, 6-1

4. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Filippo Salsini (LU) 6-1, 6-2

5. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Martin Garcia-Rilpoll (LU) 6-3, 5-4, unfinished

6. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Brandon Do (LU) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Giulio Perego/Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Juan Jose Rodriguez/Daniel Sancho Arbizu (LU) 6-4

2. Austin Abbrat/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Max Amling/Filippo Salsini (LU) 6-0

3. Rahul Dhokia/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) vs. Martin Garcia-Ripoll/Joshua Taylor (LU) 5-6, unfinished

Match Notes:

Lamar 8-4

Texas A&M 11-6

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (2,6,4,3)

