Aggies, Tigers Adjust Weekend Series Schedule

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - Due to below-freezing temperatures in Auburn on Saturday, the previously adjusted 1 p.m. contest between Texas A&M and the Tigers has been postponed. The two will now play a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Sunday’s twin bill is available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow in-game.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

