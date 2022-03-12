Advertisement

A&M Consolidated Battles Against Cy Ranch in Final Game of the Tournament But Ends in a 0-0 Tie

(KBTX)
By Lesa Hill
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas - Starting pitcher Sam Nitzke and reliever Will Hargett combined for eleven strikeouts and held the Cypress Ranch Mustangs scoreless as the A&M Consolidated Tigers completed the Langham Creek varsity baseball tournament with a 0-0 tie.

Chase Sodolak doubled twice, while Christian Letendre and Trace Meadows each added base hits for Consol. Meadows’ single almost plated the first run of the ballgame in the third inning, but Nathan Hodge was gunned down at the plate by Mustang left fielder Josh Ibe.

With the tie, the Tigers enter a key district series against Brenham on Tuesday with a 6-3-2 record (1-1 in District 19-5A).

A&M Consol — 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0R 4H 2E

Cy Ranch — 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0R 4H 1E

Consol — Nitzke (6.0), Hargett (1.0) and Sodolak (C).

Cy Ranch — Congi (5.0), Douglas (2.0) and McAfoose

