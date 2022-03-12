Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: 12-year-old Franklin girl is missing

Addison was last seen at the 500 Block of North Main St. in Franklin around 11:00 p.m. on March 11th.
The Franklin Police Department is searching for Addison Alvarez.
The Franklin Police Department is searching for Addison Alvarez. Addison is described as a 11-year-old white, female. She is 5’03”, 100 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.(Texas DPS)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - An 12-year-old girl from Franklin is missing, according to Franklin Police.

Addison Alvarez is described as a white, female. She is 5′03″, 100 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants, and white Nike Air One’s with a pink check.

Addison was last seen at the 500 Block of North Main St. in Franklin around 11:00 p.m. on March 11th.

Police are looking for Melissa Renee Salazar in connection with her abduction. She is described as a 35-year-old white female. Salazar is 5′03″, 100 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the franklin police department at 979-828-3444.

