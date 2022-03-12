College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The La Villita chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) honored College Station wood artist Andrew Chen for preserving a piece of College Station history.

Chen was given The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Historic Preservation Certificate Saturday for creating four bowls out of a red oak tree planted on Texas A&M University’s campus in 1984.

“It’s a very prolonged process, but it’s a challenge when you can finish it without too many cracks,” Chen said. It’s very satisfying.”

The tree was planted by Nancy Tiner who was the Texas DAR state regent and member of the La Villita chapter. Tiner planted the tree near the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets’ buildings on campus in honor of Texans who served in the military. Over time, the tree became unhealthy with age and construction around the area, so they had to cut it down.

The bowls were recently presented to Tiner’s children at a La Villita DAR president’s luncheon.

“Our organization is concerned with historic preservation, education and patriotism, and, of course, this project fit all three,” La Villita DAR member Leonora Owre said. “It was extremely patriotic to be able to have the tree here at Texas A&M.”

