Free Music Friday: The Texas T-Birds

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas T-Birds joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

They performed a cover of Billy Joel’s “You May Be Right.”

The full band is made up of Terry Price on Lead Vocals, Mike Holleman on drums, Karl Rehn on keyboard, Brian Lippman on bass and Billy Hillman on lead guitar. Price, Holleman, and Rehn performed the song.

The Texas T-Birds cover a variety of music from Classic rock, blues, country and even oldies. They have been playing together for five years.

Catch a performance of the Texas T-Birds at the Canteen Bar and Grill on Friday, March 11 at 7:30 PM.

Find out more about the group on their website.

