Lady Cougars secure playoff berth with Paetow victory

KATY, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team clinched a playoff spot with a 1-0 victory over Katy Paetow Friday night in Katy.

The Cougars (10-5 in district) scored with just under 12 minutes left in the 2nd half when Addison Cooper found Elie Dang alone at the six.

Dang’s low shot beat the goalie for the winning goal. Emily Hord had the shutout in goal for the Cougs. The JV won 2-0, with Cougar goals scored by Brooklyn Senkel and Cassie Watt.

Next action for the Cougars will be the Monday after Spring Break when they play host to Magnolia West. The Cougars will be honoring their Seniors before the varsity match.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.